Westminster Barracks/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1005059 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 06/11/2026 @ 1810 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Access Rd, Westminster, VT VIOLATION: Criminal DLS ACCUSED: Joshua Corliss AGE: 43 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed to have committed a motor vehicle offense on I-91 Access Rd in the town of Westminster, Windham County, VT. Investigation of the incident revealed the operator, Joshua Corliss, was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Corliss was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division LODGED: NO BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NO Trooper Cameron McCutcheon Vermont State Police Troop B - Westminster 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney, VT 05346 (802) 722-4600 cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.