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Westminster Barracks/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1005059

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                          

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2026 @ 1810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Access Rd, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Corliss                                          

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed to have committed a motor vehicle offense on I-91 Access Rd in the town of Westminster, Windham County, VT. Investigation of the incident revealed the operator, Joshua Corliss, was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Corliss was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: NO   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

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Westminster Barracks/DLS

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