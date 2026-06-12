Westminster Barracks/DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1005059
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2026 @ 1810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Access Rd, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Joshua Corliss
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed to have committed a motor vehicle offense on I-91 Access Rd in the town of Westminster, Windham County, VT. Investigation of the incident revealed the operator, Joshua Corliss, was operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Corliss was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/18/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
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