Celebrating Juneteenth
Highlighting Boston area community celebration events on and around the upcoming June 19th holiday.
We wish to take time this month to recognize and celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth observance. Formally designated a federal holiday in 2021, it is a day to celebrate Black freedom, culture, and resilience, while also reflecting on how much of the struggle for full equality remains unfinished. That reflection carries weight this year. In April, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Louisiana v. Callais, enforcing another limitation to the Voting Rights Act that is likely to strongly affect representation of people of color in the United States. The right to vote was central to the promise of emancipation, and this ruling is a reminder of why Juneteenth is not only a commemoration of the past, but a call to action in the present. Involvement in community education and celebration of the event is an excellent way to be present and celebrate this historic time. Listed below are Boston-area events and celebrations of Juneteenth.
- Celebrating Juneteenth in Boston: The City of Boston's official Juneteenth hub, with upcoming events including a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall, the Beacon Hill celebration, and the annual Franklin Park gathering across the weekend of June 19th. Also features a directory of Black-owned businesses and a history of the holiday.
- Meet Boston: Juneteenth Celebrations: Boston's visitor bureau rounds up other free and paid Juneteenth events citywide.
- Museum of African American History Juneteenth Celebrations: MAAH is offering free admission and celebration on the 19th, and a Nantucket block party on June 20th.
- ICA Boston Juneteenth Free Admission: On June 19, the ICA offers free admission all day in partnership with the Boston Ujima Project. The celebration includes a zine fair, food vendors, short films, DJ sets, and live musical performances. Free tickets open for reservation on June 18 at 10 AM.
- Museum of Fine Arts Boston Juneteenth Open House: MFA also opens its doors free to all Massachusetts residents for a full day of performances, art-making, guided tours, and talks. Highlights include live music, a chess academy, poetry workshops, and spotlight talks on Black artistic history.
As always, please feel free reach out to the EAP with any other events to highlight or resources to explore.
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