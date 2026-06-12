Celebrating Juneteenth

We wish to take time this month to recognize and celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth observance. Formally designated a federal holiday in 2021, it is a day to celebrate Black freedom, culture, and resilience, while also reflecting on how much of the struggle for full equality remains unfinished. That reflection carries weight this year. In April, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Louisiana v. Callais, enforcing another limitation to the Voting Rights Act that is likely to strongly affect representation of people of color in the United States. The right to vote was central to the promise of emancipation, and this ruling is a reminder of why Juneteenth is not only a commemoration of the past, but a call to action in the present. Involvement in community education and celebration of the event is an excellent way to be present and celebrate this historic time. Listed below are Boston-area events and celebrations of Juneteenth.

As always, please feel free reach out to the EAP with any other events to highlight or resources to explore.