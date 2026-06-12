RINGANA Establishes First U.S. Headquarters in Roanoke

RICHMOND, VA — RINGANA, an Austrian life sciences company known for skincare and nutritional products, will invest $85 million over the next five years to establish the company’s first U.S. headquarters, production, and distribution facility in the City of Roanoke and creating 435 new jobs across the region.

RINGANA’s investment comes after Governor Spanberger welcomed company leadership to Virginia in February to discuss the potential new facility and how the company would connect with a talented workforce in Virginia. The brand-new campus will be built at the Blue Ridge Commerce Park in Roanoke.

“RINGANA’s decision to establish its first U.S. facility in Virginia underscores the Commonwealth’s reputation as a welcoming, premier destination for international investment,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “With our world-class workforce, strong apprenticeship and career training programs, and unwavering commitment to supporting global companies in a global marketplace, Virginia offers the ideal environment for businesses to grow and succeed in the United States. We are excited to welcome this state-of-the-art facility to Roanoke and look forward to the hundreds of career opportunities this partnership will create for Virginians.”

“RINGANA’s investment in the city of Roanoke reflects the region’s competitive advantages for companies seeking to scale manufacturing and distribution operations in the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery. “The Roanoke Region provides an ideal platform for growth, especially for international investors aiming to achieve national reach. We are proud to support this investment, the region, the reuse of an existing facility, and the high-quality jobs coming to the community.”

The new Roanoke facility will serve as RINGANA’s North American production and distribution hub, enabling full availability of the company’s skincare products, nutritional supplements, and functional beverages throughout the United States. In addition to manufacturing and warehousing operations, the site will also include research and development capabilities to support future innovation and product development.

“Following the highly successful establishment of our brand in the European market and our major successes in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, we are excited to bring RINGANA to the USA,” said RINGANA Founder and CEO Andreas Wilfinger. “We are convinced that our freshness philosophy will inspire American customers just as much. The location in Roanoke is perfect for our plans; in addition to its excellent location, we also found an exceptionally suitable property. We were welcomed with open arms by the local community and the authorities working there, which gave us a very positive feeling about a long-term collaboration.”

The expansion into the United States marks a major milestone in RINGANA’s international growth strategy and reflects the increasing global demand for premium, science-based, and sustainable skincare and nutritional products. Today, the company employs more than 800 people globally and distributes its products across most of Europe as well as parts of Central and South America.

“RINGANA’s investment in Roanoke is an investment in the future of dynamic advanced manufacturing and workforce opportunities,” said Roanoke Mayor Joseph Cobb. “RINGANA is a creative and environmentally friendly workplace, and their proximity to the nearby DayTec Career Technical Education Center will inspire students to consider new pathways to success. We are excited to welcome RINGANA to our city and region.”

“Successes like RINGANA happen when a region is aligned, collaborative, and ready to compete on a global stage,” said Roanoke Regional Partnership President and CEO John Hull. “Throughout this recruitment effort, partners and leaders across the Roanoke Region came together to showcase the assets that make this region special, including its robust innovation ecosystem. We are grateful for the collaboration that made this possible and excited to begin a long and successful partnership with RINGANA.”

“This new addition to our growing city will bring hundreds of much-needed, stable employment opportunities,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “The regional investment to bring RINGANA to the Star City to develop their North American hub will benefit our community greatly for years to come. I look forward to welcoming them to Roanoke in the near future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Roanoke and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Spanberger approved a $5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke with the project.

Support for RINGANA’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the number one Customized Workforce Training Program in the country by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Learn more about job opportunities at RINGANA’s Roanoke facility here.