TinyPilot Introduces Automation License for Bare-Metal Infrastructure Automation

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New REST API entitlement for TinyPilot KVM over IP devices acts as a bare-metal SDK for standardizing workflows across connected hardware.

Most automation starts after the OS is running. TinyPilot works below that layer, giving teams a bare-metal SDK for any connected system.” — Scott Burnidge, CEO of TinyPilot

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinyPilot introduced the TinyPilot Automation License , a software entitlement that unlocks the REST API for TinyPilot Voyager KVM over IP devices, enabling programmatic control of connected systems.The Automation License turns TinyPilot into a programmable access layer for physical infrastructure. Teams can use the REST API to build their own applications, dashboards, monitoring tools, recovery workflows, and AI-assisted operations around TinyPilot-connected systems.TinyPilot devices connect to target machines through HDMI and USB, providing browser-based keyboard, video, and mouse control outside the operating system. With the Automation License, teams can automate those same interactions through software, including sending keystrokes, moving and clicking the mouse, entering text, and capturing screenshots for real-time feedback.This enables workflows that traditional software agents cannot reliably handle, including BIOS changes, OS installs, firmware updates, recovery tasks, boot troubleshooting, and automation for legacy or air-gapped systems where target-side software is unavailable or undesirable.Because TinyPilot operates through standard HDMI and USB connections, the Automation License works across hardware vendors, operating systems, and device types. Teams can build one standardized automation layer for servers, workstations, appliances, lab equipment, industrial systems, and legacy machines instead of creating separate workflows for each platform.The Automation License also creates a practical path for AI-assisted infrastructure operations. AI agents can use TinyPilot-connected systems the same way a remote operator would: inspecting screenshots, sending keyboard and mouse input, and interacting with systems even before the operating system has loaded.TinyPilot has demonstrated early examples of this model through dashboard and monitoring workflows that inspect multiple connected systems from a central interface. These examples are only one glimpse of what the API enables. Customers can use the same automation layer to build workflows tailored to their own environments, from lab automation and remote recovery to fleet monitoring and infrastructure testing.The Automation License is designed for teams that need to manage systems when normal remote access is not enough: machines stuck at BIOS screens, failed boots, OS installers, firmware utilities, recovery consoles, or legacy interfaces without modern APIs.TinyPilot’s approach keeps the automation layer outside the target machine. That means teams can build automation without installing agents, modifying the operating system, or depending on the target system’s network stack.The TinyPilot Automation License is available now . Organizations can purchase TinyPilot directly or through select reseller and procurement channels.

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