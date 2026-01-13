TinyPilot Introduces Voyager 3, the Most Complete Out-of-Band Management Device

TinyPilot Voyager 3

KVM over IP + Console Server in a single device designed for modern, Zero Trust environments.

Voyager 3 is built for teams and professionals that have to manage and recover systems remotely. It’s designed to be simple to deploy, secure by default, and reliable in production.” — Scott Burnidge, Product Lead at TinyPilot

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinyPilot announced the availability of the Voyager 3, its latest KVM over IP device built to give IT teams reliable, browser-based access to servers and edge systems—particularly in out-of-band scenarios where systems need to be accessed below the operating system or outside of normal remote management tools.Voyager 3 provides full keyboard, video, and mouse control at the BIOS level, along with virtual media for remote mounting of installation and recovery images. This allows administrators to install operating systems, recover failed machines, and perform low-level troubleshooting without physical access. The built-in Console Server enables direct management of firewalls, switches, PDUs, or other serial devices. A single Voyager 3 provides secure, out-of-band access to both servers and network infrastructure at remote sites, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for on-site intervention.TinyPilot prioritizes operational clarity and security. Voyager 3 runs entirely on the device, requires no mandatory cloud services, and integrates cleanly into modern Zero Trust environments through private overlay networks. TinyPilot offers deployment guides for Tailscale, ZeroTier, Remote.it, and NetBird, with additional integrations planned.Voyager 3 is intended for professional environments, including enterprise IT teams, managed service providers (MSPs), data center operations, industrial deployments, distributed edge infrastructure, and OEMs incorporating out-of-band access into their products or support workflows. TinyPilot devices are already used in production by organizations ranging from small IT teams to some of the world’s largest enterprises. To support these deployments, TinyPilot backs Voyager 3 with straightforward pricing, a standard hardware warranty, optional extended coverage, and direct support—allowing teams and manufacturers to deploy with confidence when managing systems on behalf of customers.Voyager 3 is available through TinyPilot’s authorized distribution partners and can be sourced through common enterprise IT procurement channels, including Welectron in the European Union. Additional partners are expected to come online throughout early 2026.For more information about Voyager 3 and TinyPilot, visit https://tinypilotkvm.com TinyPilot builds simple, secure, and powerful tools for out-of-band management, providing full KVM over IP access when systems need to be controlled below the operating system. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the United States, TinyPilot focuses on professional-grade remote access that is reliable and straightforward to deploy. The company supports its hardware with responsive service and warranty coverage for long-term dependability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.