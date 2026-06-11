MPD Seeking Suspect in an Assault and Robbery Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in two offenses that occurred in Northeast.

21-year-old James Lassiter, of no fixed address, is wanted pursuant to two DC Superior Court arrest warrants for the below offenses. Photos of Lassiter can be seen below:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) - On Thursday, January 1, 2026, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Lassiter confronted the victim while inside of a residence in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. Lassiter assaulted the victim, then produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the scene. CCN: 26000041

- On Thursday, January 1, 2026, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Lassiter confronted the victim while inside of a residence in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. Lassiter assaulted the victim, then produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim before fleeing the scene. Armed Robbery (Gun) - On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the suspects were with the victim in the 1200 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast, when one of the suspects began assault the victim. The second suspect, Lassiter, brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects fled the location with the victim’s property. CCN: 26030905

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the James Lassiter or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, an additional $500 has been offered by the U.S. Marshals Service, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $20,500.

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