Marion County lawmakers: State expands healthcare cost database

STATEHOUSE (June 11, 2026) – Indiana recently expanded a state website to help Hoosiers compare healthcare prices and quality, according to Marion County lawmakers.

The website, which was established under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly, now includes additional resources to help Hoosiers save on medical care. The updated tool features prescription resources, hospital cash prices and nearly 2 billion healthcare claims records from insurers and other sources to make it easier for Hoosiers to know what they may pay for medical services – whether through insurance or cash – and compare costs.

State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) said the goals of the database are to better inform Hoosiers on healthcare costs, identify state healthcare needs, support policy and improve the quality and affordability of healthcare in the state.

"Hoosiers shouldn't have to ration their medical care because of high costs," said McGuire, who serves as vice chair of the House Public Health Committee. "This website helps patients find the best care and cost and gives policymakers added insight into our health services and what we can do to make it more affordable."

State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) said the database includes a list of healthcare providers that perform services within certain distances from a zip code, the average out-of-pocket costs for a service and the quality rating for that facility.

"The cost of medical care is often confusing and difficult to find," said Behning, who serves on the House Public Health Committee. "There's no good reason why consumers shouldn't be able to compare these services on price and quality, and the state is working to make that information transparent and accessible for Hoosiers while at the same time working to lower costs."

State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) said the website, under the name Indiana Health Prices, also now includes a chatbot that provides guided, easy-to-follow responses, pulls relevant information from other state databases and is available 24/7. The updated prescription resources section has links to external programs like Trump RX.

"Too many people are surprised by medical bills because they don't always know the cost of care upfront," Jeter said. "These new resources make it easier to compare options, plan ahead and find high-quality care at the lowest cost."

Healthcare providers and laboratories can also now voluntarily submit their pricing and service information to give patients access to even more data so they can make informed decisions.

In recent years, the legislature has advanced several new laws aimed at reducing healthcare costs for Hoosiers, including two priority efforts in 2025 that improve billing transparency and crack down on high costs at large nonprofit hospitals.

Visit indianahealthprices.in.gov to learn more and save on healthcare costs.

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State Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 91,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

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State Rep. Chris Jeter (R-Fishers) represents House District 88,

which includes portions of Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) represents House District 93,

which includes a portion of Marion County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.