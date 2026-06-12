Supporting Tasmania’s advanced manufacturing sector

12 June 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Business, Industry and Resources

A Tasmanian Government program is helping boost productivity and capability across the State’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Minister for Business, Industry and Resources, Felix Ellis, said since its launch in November 2024, Tasmania’s Advanced Manufacturing Productivity Grant Program has supported 37 projects totalling more than half a million dollars in funding.

“In the latest funding round, we have delivered support for 17 advanced manufacturing projects, totalling $240,775,” Minister Ellis said.

“We are backing our advanced manufacturing businesses, helping them achieve greater production efficiencies, more diverse training opportunities and accreditations to enable greater market access.”

Under the program, $400,000 is available this financial year, grants funding of up to $20,000 per project, with the Tasmanian Government contributing 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

Minister Ellis said Taz Drone Solutions was a strong example of the innovation happening across our advanced manufacturing sector, developing technologies that improve safety and deliver practical solutions across a range of industries.

“With Government support Taz Drone Solutions will progress ISO 9001 certification, strengthening its quality management systems, improving operational efficiency and supporting access to new markets,” Minister Ellis said.

“Taz Drone Solutions’ work to enhance its advanced manufacturing processes in drone systems demonstrates the kind of continuous improvement and forward-thinking approach this program is designed to support.”

A complete list of recipients from rounds 1 and Round 2 are available here: Successful applicants

Businesses interested in learning more about the program should contact Business Tasmania at ask@business.tas.gov.au or on 1800 440 026.