Senator Payne Bill Creating Specialized Task Force to Combat Cargo Theft Passes Legislature

ARIZONA, June 12 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 11, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senator Kevin Payne's legislation to combat the growing threat of cargo theft and organized theft rings was transmitted to Governor Katie Hobbs today after receiving final legislative approval.

SB 1452 establishes a specialized Cargo Theft Task Force to bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in the fight against organized cargo theft. The task force will investigate criminal networks targeting Arizona's supply chains, coordinate intelligence-sharing efforts, recover stolen cargo, support prosecutions, identify emerging theft trends, and provide annual reports on enforcement actions, restitution, and recommendations to strengthen Arizona's response to cargo theft.

Arizona serves as a major transportation and logistics hub for the Southwest, with millions of dollars in goods moving through the state every day. As cargo theft schemes become increasingly sophisticated, criminal organizations are targeting trucks, warehouses, freight facilities, and supply chains, driving up costs for businesses and consumers while threatening the movement of critical goods and services.

"Cargo theft is not a victimless crime," said Senator Payne. "When organized criminals steal truckloads of merchandise, food, medical supplies, or other goods moving through our supply chains, the cost doesn't simply disappear. Businesses lose inventory, consumers pay higher prices, and law enforcement is left chasing increasingly sophisticated criminal operations that often cross city, county, and state boundaries. Arizona's location makes us a critical transportation corridor for the nation, and that also makes us a target. SB 1452 gives law enforcement another tool to identify criminal networks, recover stolen property, hold offenders accountable, and better protect the businesses, workers, and families who depend on a secure and reliable supply chain. At a time when Americans are already struggling with the cost of everyday necessities, we should be doing everything possible to stop organized theft from making those costs even worse."

As Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, Senator Payne has prioritized legislation focused on combating crime, supporting law enforcement, and protecting Arizona communities from emerging public safety threats. The bill now awaits action by Governor Hobbs.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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