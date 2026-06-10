NEBRASKA, June 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Asks for Extension to Submit Information for Severe Storms in May

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a 30-day extension to submit a major disaster declaration due to severe storms that impacted the state May 15-18. If allowed, the state would have until July 17 to finalize its preliminary damage assessments.

Storms that hit central and eastern Nebraska produced powerful straight-line winds, tornadoes and flash flooding, resulting in damage to public power infrastructure, roads and public buildings. Impacted cities and counties are still compiling documentation related to the removal of debris and other protective measures. Rural public power districts are doing the same and need additional time to verify all damage estimates.