NEBRASKA, July 23 -

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Gov. Pillen Speaks to Nomination of Coach Osborne to Nebraska’s Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen spoke on behalf of the nomination of legendary former football coach, congressman, and youth advocate Tom Osborne for induction as the first living member into the state’s Hall of Fame. Commission members voted unanimously in favor of Osborne’s inclusion, where he will join 27 other distinguished Nebraskans whose busts are displayed inside the State Capitol.

Addressing members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, Gov. Pillen summarized many of Osborne’s accomplishments throughout the years, including some that are less known, like his military service, earning a doctorate in educational psychology and serving as a tutor for former Husker Coach Bob Devaney.

What began in 1991 as a local initiative with just 22 Husker football players mentoring middle schoolers in Lincoln has expanded into the TeamMates Mentoring Program, becoming the largest school-based mentoring initiative in the nation. Co-founded by Osborne and his wife Nancy, the program now includes more than 140 chapters across 130 communities and has served more than 50,000 students across the Midwest.

“Tom Osborne is the walk of the walk, and I think it’s extraordinarily important that we give him the recognition of the incredible Hall of Fame for the State of Nebraska,” said the Governor.

Across 25 seasons coaching the Husker football team, Osborne compiled a legendary 255-49-3 record, captured 13 conference titles, and brought home three national championships in 1994, 1995, and 1997. He retired with the highest winning percentage in the country among active football coaches, all the while placing a high focus on academic achievement among his players resulting in 26 Academic All-Americans.

Beyond the field and his mentorship program, Osborne served three terms representing Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives before returning to the University of Nebraska as its athletic director.

“There are just so many extraordinary things that Coach has done and maybe in the end, you talk about an extraordinary, extraordinary, extraordinary public servant that has spent his life -- and still does today at his young age of 89 -- still committing to helping us,” summarized Gov. Pillen.

Gov. Pillen is an ex-officio member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission.