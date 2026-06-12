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Shaftsbury / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B3003166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: Between 6/6/2026 and 6/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dean Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Pending                                               

 

VICTIM: Sean O'Donovan

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/11/2026, at approximately 0726 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a theft on Dean Road in the town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that between 6/6/2026 at 1200 hours and 6/11/2026 at 0530 hours, a 2024 Speed Baja Bandit was stolen from a property on Dean Road. A picture of the vehicle is attached.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Danielsen at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

 

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

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