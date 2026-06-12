Shaftsbury / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3003166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Between 6/6/2026 and 6/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dean Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Pending

VICTIM: Sean O'Donovan

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/11/2026, at approximately 0726 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a theft on Dean Road in the town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that between 6/6/2026 at 1200 hours and 6/11/2026 at 0530 hours, a 2024 Speed Baja Bandit was stolen from a property on Dean Road. A picture of the vehicle is attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Danielsen at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: Pending