Shaftsbury / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Between 6/6/2026 and 6/11/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dean Road, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Pending
VICTIM: Sean O'Donovan
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/11/2026, at approximately 0726 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a theft on Dean Road in the town of Pownal, VT. Investigation revealed that between 6/6/2026 at 1200 hours and 6/11/2026 at 0530 hours, a 2024 Speed Baja Bandit was stolen from a property on Dean Road. A picture of the vehicle is attached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Danielsen at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).
COURT ACTION: Pending
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