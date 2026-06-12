VT Route 100 by Cold Hollow Cider Mill
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is currenlty closed due to a 2 car vehicle crash. There are currenlty power lines down across the roadway and the roadway will be closed for the next 2 hours. experiencing delays] in the area of [cross reference or commonly known landmark] due to a [crash / lines down / environmental hazard].
Updates on the road closure will be provided accordingly. ] Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.