VT Route 100 by Cold Hollow Cider Mill

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill is currenlty closed due to a 2 car vehicle crash. There are currenlty power lines down across the roadway and the roadway will be closed for the next 2 hours. experiencing delays] in the area of [cross reference or commonly known landmark] due to a [crash / lines down / environmental hazard].

Updates on the road closure will be provided accordingly. ] Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Pam

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173