Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood STATION: Rutland INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.) SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2026, at approximately 1247 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks responded to Business Route 4 for a domestic / family fight. Through investigation it was revealed that David Hollister (26) caused pain and restrained a family member. Hollister was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court on June 30th, 2026, at 12:30pm. LODGED - LOCATION: N/A COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division COURT DATE/TIME: at 12:30 PM *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



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