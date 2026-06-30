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Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Caden Lockwood                               

STATION: Rutland                     

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault / Unlawful Restraint

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/07/2026, at approximately 1247 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks responded to Business Route 4 for a domestic / family fight. Through investigation it was revealed that David Hollister (26) caused pain and restrained a family member.

Hollister was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Rutland County Superior Court on June 30th, 2026, at 12:30pm.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: at 12:30 PM

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


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