Berlin Barrack / Two Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3004657

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/11/2026 at 1444 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd.

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mary Cricenti

AGE: 79

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, DE

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Bachman

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Millersville, PA

PASSENGER: Christine Bachman

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Millersville, PA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Driver Side Damage

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: CVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/11/2026, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Mary Cricenti (79) of Milton, DE was traveling north on Waterbury Stowe Rd. when she fell asleep and crossed the double yellow center line. Cricenti’s vehicle continued and struck a telephone pole which fell onto vehicle number two which was operated by Timothy Bachman (67) of Millersville, PA. Bachman swerved to avoid a further collision which caused his vehicle to overturn. Suspected minor injuries were reported by Bachman and his passenger who were transported to CVMC for further evaluation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service, and Stowe Police Department. Waterbury Stowe Rd. remained closed for several hours while Green Mountain Power crews worked to repair the downed telephone pole and wires.

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

MUGSHOT: N/A