Berlin Barrack / Two Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3004657
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/11/2026 at 1444 hours
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd.
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mary Cricenti
AGE: 79
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, DE
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy Bachman
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Millersville, PA
PASSENGER: Christine Bachman
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Millersville, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Driver Side Damage
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: CVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 6/11/2026, at approximately 1444 hours, Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Rd. in the Town of Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Mary Cricenti (79) of Milton, DE was traveling north on Waterbury Stowe Rd. when she fell asleep and crossed the double yellow center line. Cricenti’s vehicle continued and struck a telephone pole which fell onto vehicle number two which was operated by Timothy Bachman (67) of Millersville, PA. Bachman swerved to avoid a further collision which caused his vehicle to overturn. Suspected minor injuries were reported by Bachman and his passenger who were transported to CVMC for further evaluation.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Waterbury Fire Department, Waterbury Ambulance Service, and Stowe Police Department. Waterbury Stowe Rd. remained closed for several hours while Green Mountain Power crews worked to repair the downed telephone pole and wires.
COURT ACTION: NO
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
MUGSHOT: N/A
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