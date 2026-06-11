Be Coyote Aware

Coyotes are present throughout Broomfield and the Front Range of Colorado. Managing interaction and coexisting with these animals is the responsibility of the entire community. There is a variety of work being done by the City and County of Broomfield (CCOB) to educate residents on coexistence best practices and the response to incidents.

For more detailed information, see the City and County of Broomfield's Coexistence with Wildlife Policy which details management strategies for human-coyote conflicts.

The Open Space and Trails department monitors coyote activity and leads educational outreach efforts in hotspot areas utilizing tools like signage, handouts, wildlife cameras, mailers, outreach tables and CCOB’s volunteer Coyote Crew. On an annual basis, the Open Space and Trails Department also tracks coyote incidents in the county that are reported to the Broomfield Police Department’s Animal Control Unit.

The Broomfield Police Department’s Animal Control Unit works to educate residents on wildlife coexistence best practices (especially for pets), responds to calls on coyote incidents, gathers information to create detailed reports that are shared with the CCOB Open Space and Trails Department as well as Colorado Parks and Wildlife to create informed management plans.

Wildlife in Colorado, including coyotes, is managed at the state level by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW is the organization that does active management of wildlife, including removal if necessary, not CCOB, unless an immediate threat to human life is occurring. If such an event is occurring, call 911. Representatives of the CCOB departments and CPW work closely together and communicate on an ongoing basis about coyote conflicts.

To report a pet attack or aggressive coyote behavior, such as a coyote that bares its teeth or growls at a human, contact the Broomfield Police Department’s Animal Services Unit at 303-438-6400 and CPW’s Denver Office at 303-291-7227.

To learn more about coyotes and how to best live alongside them, visit the following resources for more information.