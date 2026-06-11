Historic Resources Commission to Select Chapter 22 Review Subcommittee

The Lawrence Historic Resources Commission will select a seven (7) member subcommittee at their meeting on June 18, 2026, to review a proposed amendment to Chapter 22 of the City Code, Conservation of Historic Resources, to streamline language and regulations to improve clarity, and correct inconsistencies and errors in the existing code. The Historic Resources Commission is the commission appointed by the Lawrence City Commission to advise the City Commission on the protection and conservation of historic resources in Lawrence and to review projects that require a city permit for impact on identified historic properties.

The Historic Resources Commission is seeking individuals with an interest in the conservation of historic resources and knowledge of the historic resources program for the city who can commit to three meetings in the months of July and August 2026. Chapter 22 was significantly updated in February 2024 at the conclusion of a public engagement process that included over 17 public meetings where the public participated. After utilizing the code for the past two years, the Historic Resources Commission, planning staff, the Lawrence Preservation Alliance, and interested participants have identified ideas that may make the existing code more efficient for users and adjustments to improve clarity and correct inconsistencies. At the conclusion of the subcommittee work, a recommendation will be made to the Historic Resources Commission on a proposed amendment to the code.

The Historic Resources Commission will evaluate the proposed amendment at public meetings and will make a recommendation to the City Commission if appropriate. The City Commission is the final decision-making authority for the code amendment. Interested individuals should email the Historic Resources Administrator at planning@lawrenceks.gov.

Share Your Comments:

Attend the Historic Resources Commission public meeting on Thursday, June 19, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Lawrence City Commission Room at City Hall, 6 E 6th Street, or email planning@lawrenceks.gov by 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 19, 2026.

Learn More:

Visit the Historic Resources web page at https://lawrenceks.gov/pds/historic_resources/ or contact the Historic Resources Administrator at lzollner@lawrenceks.gov.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.