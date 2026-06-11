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MaineDOT to Permanently Close Temporary Access Road in Augusta

MaineDOT to Permanently Close Temporary Access Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA–  June 11, 2026 On June 22, the Maine Department of Transportation will be permanently closing the temporary access road from the I-95 southbound on ramp that connects to Whitten Road and access to I-95 southbound from Whitten Road.   

Message boards are currently in place at all approaches to the access road to inform drivers of the upcoming closure date.

The contractor on this project is Reed & Reed, and the contract amount is $30 million.

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MaineDOT to Permanently Close Temporary Access Road in Augusta

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