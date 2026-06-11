Celebrating Juneteenth on Nantucket

The Nantucket Cemetery Commission will open Nantucket’s Juneteenth Celebrations by dedicating a new monument honoring two of Nantucket's most significant historical figures, Absalom Boston and Hannah Cook Boston, at the Historic Coloured Cemetery. The ceremony will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, with a rain date of Saturday, June 27, at the same time and location.





The island-wide Juneteenth celebration will follow on Saturday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. at the African Meeting House, featuring educational programs and celebrations of African American history and culture.





Background

Visitors to the Historic Coloured Cemetery often come seeking the gravesite of Absalom Boston, Nantucket’s pioneer mariner, entrepreneur, and civil rights leader, only to find that neither he nor his wife, Hannah Cook Boston have a headstone.





To address this and ensure their contributions are properly recognized, the Cemetery Commission has installed a new monument as a lasting tribute to their lives, legacy, and impact on Nantucket's history.





"The absence of a marker for two such important figures has long been noted by visitors and historians alike," said Cemetery Commission Vice Chair Frances Karttunen. "This monument ensures that future generations will have a place to reflect on and celebrate the remarkable contributions of Absalom and Hannah Boston."





The public is invited to the ceremony to honor the Bostons' legacy as part of Nantucket’s Juneteenth celebrations.





Juneteenth Celebrations

Dedication of the Absalom and Hannah Boston Monument

When: Friday, June 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Rain Date: Saturday, June 27 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Historic Coloured Cemetery, N Mill St, Nantucket





Juneteenth Community Celebration