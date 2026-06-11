Castle Pay Debuts Crypto Payment Card Powered by Blokko

Enables consumers to spend cryptocurrency while merchants receive local currency settlement

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Pay today announced the launch of its Crypto ACH payment card, an innovative payment solution that allows consumers to spend cryptocurrency as liquid cash instantly. This innovative card eliminates the need for merchants to hold a digital wallet address or maintain specialized cryptocurrency infrastructure to accept payments.The platform bridges digital assets and traditional banking by routing transactions through the secure Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. When a cardholder makes a purchase, Castle Pay rapidly converts the chosen cryptocurrency into the local country's currency. The merchant receives funds through existing banking relationships, eliminating exchange rate risk and the need to manage digital wallets or cryptocurrency infrastructure.The Castle Pay card is powered by Blokko , a payment orchestration platform that enables stablecoin, cryptocurrency, and international real-time payment acceptance through existing financial infrastructure. The platform enables innovative payment experiences while preserving the settlement processes merchants already use."The Castle Pay crypto ACH card removes one of the biggest barriers to broader cryptocurrency adoption by making digital assets usable in everyday commerce," said Ron Osinski, President and CEO at Castle Pay. "By fusing crypto liquidity with the trusted ACH network, we instantly turn digital assets into the local currency of choice, while the merchant experiences it as a standard cash transaction without ever needing a digital wallet."Key features and benefits of the Castle Pay card include:• Zero Merchant Wallet Required: Businesses can accept payments seamlessly without needing a crypto wallet, exchange account, or new software.• Rapid Currency Conversion: Cryptocurrency is converted in real time at the point of sale into the local currency of the transaction.• Direct ACH Integration: Transactions utilize the secure, established ACH framework to settle funds directly into merchant bank accounts.• Broad Merchant Acceptance: Works seamlessly at any point of sale that supports the underlying payment network, making crypto as spendable as cash."Castle Pay is a great example of how innovative companies can bring modern payment experiences to market without asking merchants to change the way they do business," said Gustavo Jimenez, CEO of Blokko. "Consumers want more flexibility in how they pay, and merchants want simplicity. By combining Castle Pay's vision with the Blokko platform, we're making it possible to connect those two goals through a seamless payment experience."The Castle Pay crypto ACH card is currently rolling out to early-access users and enterprise partners. Consumers and merchants interested in learning more can visit www.CastlePay.us About Castle PayCastle Pay is a financial technology innovator pioneering the intersection of digital assets and traditional banking systems. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, the company develops payment solutions that make cryptocurrency more accessible and practical for everyday commerce.About BlokkoBlokko is a payment orchestration platform that enables merchants, payment providers, and financial institutions to accept stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and international real-time payment methods through existing payment infrastructure. With solutions for in store, e commerce, and mobile commerce, Blokko helps partners unlock new payment revenue while preserving existing settlement workflows. Merchants receive funds in fiat currency through the payment and banking systems they already use.Media ContactsCastle PayRonald W Osinskiron@castlepay.us716-907-0421BlokkoBlokko Media Relationsinfo@blokko.ioblokko.io

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