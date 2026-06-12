Blokko partners with Dejavoo to deliver real-time payments (RTPs) in time for the World Cup

Blokko's infrastructure allows merchants to process alternative payments with instant conversion and settlement into USD.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejavoo has announced a partnership with Blokko to deliver international real-time payments (RTPs) in time for the World Cup. Blokko's infrastructure allows merchants to process alternative payments with instant conversion and settlement into USD, helping reduce the friction associated with international card usage, chargebacks, and cross-border payment inefficiencies.The Blokko.io integration, now available through Dejavoo’s application marketplace, DvStore, enables merchants to accept international real-time payment methods (such as PIX from Brazil, Codi from Mexico and Bre-b from Colombia), stablecoin and cryptocurrency payments, and international digital wallet transactions, all with rapid settlement in USD.The integration is designed to help merchants operate more efficiently while expanding payment accessibility for international consumers visiting cities like Miami and Los Angeles during one of the world’s largest global events.Benefits for ISOsFor growing ISOs, this creates an opportunity to:• Differentiate beyond traditional payment offerings• Expand into international and underserved merchant segments• Generate additional recurring revenue opportunities• Support merchants in hospitality, nightlife, tourism, retail, and service industries• Deliver future-ready payment solutions without requiring merchants to replace existing terminal infrastructure“As international commerce continues to grow, we believe ISOs and their merchants need flexible technologies that support the future of payments while remaining operationally practical," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. Our collaboration with Blokko helps position our partners for the next generation. of global payment acceptance.”“We’re excited to collaborate with Dejavoo to help ISOs unlock new opportunities through alternative payments and international commerce,” said Gustavo Jimenez, Co-Founder at Blokko. “By making the Blokko integration available through DVStore, we’re simplifying how ISOs and their merchants can access global payment capabilities while maintaining familiar operational workflows.”The integration also supports merchants seeking:• Faster settlement experiences• Reduced chargeback exposure• Expanded international customer accessibility• Greater payment flexibility• Seamless in-store payment experiencesThe Blokko integration is now available through DVStore for compatible Dejavoo terminals.To find out how to get started with Blokko, contact Dejavoo’s ISV sales team at ISVSales@Dejavoo.ioAbout DejavooDejavoo is a global leader in payment technology, providing innovative hardware, software, gateway, and payment solutions to ISOs, ISVs, resellers, and merchants worldwide. Through secure, scalable, and integrated payment technologies, Dejavoo helps its partners deliver modern commerce experiences while supporting businesses across a wide range of industries. With operations spanning multiple continents, Dejavoo remains committed to innovation, growth, and empowering its partners with the tools they need to succeed in an evolving payments landscape.For more information, visit dejavoo.io.Blokko is a payment orchestration platform that enables merchants, payment providers, and financial institutions to accept stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and international real-time payment methods through existing payment infrastructure. With solutions for in store, e commerce, and mobile commerce, Blokko helps partners unlock new payment revenue while preserving existing settlement workflows. Merchants receive funds in fiat currency through the payment and banking systems they already use.Media Contactinfo@blokko.ioblokko.io

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