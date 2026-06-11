Summer 2026 Traffic Advisory

Haiti World Cup Fan Walk, Boylston Street – Saturday, June 13, 2026

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, fans of Haiti and the World Cup will be gathering at Copley Square to walk down Boylston Street to the Boston Common in celebration. The formation will start at about 12 p.m. and the walk will step off at 1 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets: