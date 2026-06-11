Summer 2026 Traffic Advisory
Haiti World Cup Fan Walk, Boylston Street – Saturday, June 13, 2026
On Saturday, June 13, 2026, fans of Haiti and the World Cup will be gathering at Copley Square to walk down Boylston Street to the Boston Common in celebration. The formation will start at about 12 p.m. and the walk will step off at 1 p.m.
Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Saturday on the following streets:
- Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charles Street
- Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to the Center Gate to the Boston Public Garden
Tartan Army World Cup Fan Walk - Sunday, June 14, 2026
On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Tartan Army will be celebrating Scotland and the World Cup with an event that starts at Evans Way with live music and then a walk, stepping off at 4 p.m. to Fenway Park mostly using roadways and sidewalks that are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Conservation and Recreation exiting onto City of Boston roadways at Jersey Street and Park Drive, following Jersey Street to Brookline Avenue.
Parking restrictions will be in effect throughout Sunday on the following streets:
- Evans Way, entire street - Both sides of all legs, from Fenway to Tetlow Street (i.e. both the Isabella Gardener Museum side and the house side, including the park side) and the section by the Massachusetts College of Art and Design
- Jersey Street - Both sides, from Park Drive to Brookline Avenue
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