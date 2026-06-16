American Astronomical Society & Big Kid Science Release Free Totality 5.0 Eclipse App

Big Kid Science American Astronomical Society (AAS)

Update coincides with the next total solar eclipse seen from Greenland, Iceland, & Spain in August 2026 and available in English, Spanish, French, & Portuguese.

And it’s all free — with no ads — created as a public service by Big Kid Science and sponsored by the AAS.” — Jeffrey Bennett and AAS

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a total solar eclipse visible from Greenland, Iceland, and Spain in August 2026, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) and Big Kid Science are excited to release version 5.0 of the Totality app, available free for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. This is a major upgrade and covers future total solar eclipses through the year 2050 — five years beyond the next “Great American” coast-to-coast total solar eclipse of August 2045.Totality, a solar eclipse companion, puts essential information about total solar eclipses in the user’s pocket. Version 5 includes the following features, among others:+ Interactive maps of recent (since 2017) and upcoming (through 2050) total solar eclipses worldwide. The upcoming 2027 total solar eclipse features the longest duration of totality in the remainder of the 21st century. All maps are based on code by renowned eclipse expert Xavier Jubier.+ For a given eclipse…1) Zoom, scroll, and tap to move around each map, get a table of eclipse circumstances at any location, and bring up additional details.2) Get custom information (using any phone’s GPS) about what can be seen from any current location3) Find the nearest location where totality can be witnessed, the location along the path where totality lasts the longest, and, where possible, driving directions to the eclipse’s central line+ Information on how, when, and why solar eclipses occur, as well as how to observe them safely and enjoyably.+ An upgraded user interface and User Guide, and new Quick Start and How to Use screensAnd it’s all free — with no ads — created as a public service by Big Kid Science and sponsored by the AAS. The new and improved version 5.0 of Totality is available for iOS and Android devices in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. (The appropriate language appears automatically based on the device’s language setting.) This update was funded by the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force with support from NASA and the National Science Foundation. Full AAS Release here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.