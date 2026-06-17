Texas' July 4th Guadalupe River Flood: New Book Recounts the Before & After, Through the Voices of Those Who Were There

Deluge Before Dawn Thomas R. Fox

Kerrville Resident & Risk Management Attorney Thomas R. Fox Pens "Deluge Before Dawn: Heartbreak, Survival and Resilience After the Guadalupe River Raged"

No single book can fully capture an event of this magnitude.” — Thomas R. Fox

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoney Creek Publishing will release "Deluge Before Dawn: Heartbreak, Survival and Resilience After the Guadalupe River Raged" by Thomas R. Fox, on September 1, 2026. The book is now available for preorder from Amazon Brazos Bookstore , and Interabang Books When the Guadalupe River rose in the dark hours of July 4, 2025, it did more than sweep away cabins, cars, and familiar landmarks. It shattered the sense of safety in Kerr County and a sense of loss that no one who lived through it will ever forget. In "Deluge Before Dawn: Heartbreak, Survival and Resilience After the Guadalupe River Raged" (Stoney Creek Publishing, September 2026), Kerrville resident Tom Fox tells the story of that night and its aftermath through the voices of those who were there—campers and counselors, first responders and local journalists, families who lost loved ones, and neighbors who refused to leave one another alone in the flood’s wake.Drawing on dozens of intimate interviews, on-the-ground reporting, and careful reconstruction of the storm and response, Fox traces the catastrophe from the first raindrops to the frantic overnight evacuations at Camp Mystic and along the river, through the searches, vigils, funerals, and long work of rebuilding that followed. He shows how a community shaped over generations by ranchers, river families, churches, schools, and civic volunteers found within itself the endurance, faith, and mutual help needed to stand up in the face of unthinkable loss.This is not a distant, clinical account. Fox writes as a neighbor and fellow mourner who moved to Kerrville out of lifelong love for the Hill Country. The result is a narrative that is honest about grief, clear-eyed about institutional failures and “alert gaps,” and deeply respectful of the courage, generosity, and quiet acts of grace that never made the headlines."Deluge Before Dawn" is for anyone who has ever watched the water rise and wondered what could have been done differently, for communities wrestling with how to prepare for the next disaster, and for readers who believe that remembrance is itself a form of service. It stands as both a tribute to those who were lost and a lasting record for those who will inherit the beauty and burden of the Guadalupe River in the years to come.Tom Fox is an award-winning lawyer, author, podcaster, and storyteller whose work has long focused on accountability, governance, and the human dimensions of institutional decision-making. Known nationally as the “Voice of Compliance,” he has spent decades examining how systems function under pressure, how leadership responds in moments of crisis, and how communities navigate the space between responsibility and resilience. Through the Compliance Podcast Network and over 30 books he has explored the intersection of law, ethics, risk, and culture, always with an eye toward the people behind the policies.A resident of the Texas Hill Country, Fox brings both professional rigor and personal proximity to this account of the July 4 flood in Kerr County. His approach to this book reflects the same disciplined inquiry that has defined his career, combined with a deep respect for the land and community he calls home. In chronicling the river, the institutions, and the ordinary citizens who stepped forward in extraordinary ways, he seeks not only to document what happened, but to preserve the lessons learned when water reshaped a landscape and revealed the character of a county. He is a proud alumnus of Camp Stewart.Thomas R. Fox is available for interview and advance review copies are available. Please contact Leslie Barrett for more info.Thomas R. Fox will be featured at the following book signing events:September 1: Brazos Bookstore, HoustonSeptember 2: Interabang Books, DallasSeptember 9: Schreiner University, Kerrville

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