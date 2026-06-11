Arts Spotlight – June 2026

Posted on June 11, 2026

Each month we feature arts and community-based organizations and their programs and projects funded by the Delaware Division of the Arts in our Arts Spotlight which will be included on our monthly e-newsletter, Arts E-News and online.

Funding for Division of the Arts grants is provided by the Delaware General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. To view past grants awarded (1999 to present), please visit our Grants Awarded page.

Grant Types: GOS – General Operating Support; PS – Project Support

CAMP Rehoboth Community Center

LGBTQ+ Veterans Group

Rehoboth Beach

Project Support

CAMP Rehoboth is an LGBTQ+ community center determined to Create A More Positive (CAMP) environment that is inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities in Southern Delaware and beyond. We seek to promote cooperation, understanding among all people, and well-being, as we continue our work to build a safer community with room for all.

Through speaker presentations, storytelling events, and outreach events (like the annual Rehoboth Beach Sea Witch Parade and the CAMP Rehoboth Block Party), the LGBTQ+ Veterans Group has offered opportunities for LGBTQ+ veterans to connect with not only each other, but also the wider community. For some veterans who walked in the Sea Witch Parade, they walked with prideful tears in their eyes at the embrace from their local community members.

The LGBTQ+ Veterans Group is all about:

Celebrating and amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ veterans in our community

Honoring the contributions LGBTQ+ veterans have made locally and beyond

Creating meaningful social connections and activities in a supportive, safe space for ALL LGBTQ+ veterans

Educating and inspiring the wider community with the real experiences of veterans

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://www.camprehoboth.org/camp-programs/community-building/veterans-group/

The Rainbow Chorale of Delaware

Community Performances

Wilmington

General Operating Support

The Rainbow Chorale of Delaware is an inclusive, non-profit community chorus where LGBTQ+ individuals, their friends, and allies perform high-quality choral music in an affirming environment—a positive force for change. The Chorale also supports other organizations and individuals who serve the LGBTQ+ community.

Beyond their three regular concerts staged across Wilmington, the Chorale appears at events like the twice-yearly Drag Bingo with AIDS Delaware. These performances connect them to the wider Delaware community, raise LGBTQ+ visibility, and give members an artistic outlet—while creating Chosen Family for everyone who sings, works, and listens. Love of music is universal. When the Chorale sings, they share the ideals, hopes, and dreams of their community, hoping to strike a chord of commonality with their audience and bridge the differences in our life experiences.

The Rainbow Chorale of Delaware (RCD) is proud to be a voice and social action catalyst within both the LGBTQ+ community and the Delaware community at large. Because the Chorale welcomes everyone into its “family”, regardless of singing ability, socioeconomic status, gender expression, sexuality, neurodiverse experience, or current path to self and it extends that same welcome to its audiences. Few places allow so many people to be their true selves and feel accepted and loved, and that makes the organization truly unique.

Wherever RCD shows up, whether performing a concert, tabling at an event, or singing in the community, people approach to share their appreciation: for the visibility the Chorale provides, for a long-awaited chance to sing again after leaving their school choirs, for the opportunity to volunteer with an organization doing good work, and simply for the joy of beautiful music.

That resonance shows in the numbers. Over the past three years, RCD has grown from roughly 25 singers to more than 60, and its audiences have expanded to the point where finding large enough venues is a welcome challenge. Now in its 26th season, the Chorale brings a stability to its programs and collaborations that has fostered lasting relationships with local groups and non-profits, partnerships that strengthen its mission throughout the Delaware community.

To learn more, visit therainbowchorale.org.

The projects above are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes these and other Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

The Division offers a variety of grant programs for individual artists; nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations chartered and based in Delaware; and schools and government entities that support arts activities. View a full list of Division grants on the Grants Overview page.