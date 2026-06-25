National Grant Initiative Invests in Delaware’s Indigenous and Cuban Cultural Traditions

Posted on June 25, 2026

The US Regional Arts Organizations (USRAO’s) has announced the grant recipients of Walking Together: Investing in Folklife in Communities of Color. A total of $3.34 million has been awarded to 96 grantees. Fifty-six organizations will each receive a $50,000 grant. Additionally, 40 individuals will each receive $15,000. Mid Atlantic Arts is administering the Walking Together program on behalf of the USRAOs.

In the state of Delaware, two grantees received funding from Walking Together

Terry Sammons , an individual from Wilmington, specializing in Lenape Beadwork and Fish Skin Tanning will receive a $15,000 grant that will allow him to acquire more supplies for beadwork, create teaching opportunities, and preserve the culture of beadwork.

, an individual from Wilmington, specializing in Lenape Beadwork and Fish Skin Tanning will receive a $15,000 grant that will allow him to acquire more supplies for beadwork, create teaching opportunities, and preserve the culture of beadwork. Treinta Y Tres Delaware Rueda is an organization based in Claymont, centering Cuban Social Dance. The $50,000 grant will allow them to share the vibrant tradition of Rueda de Casino through instruction, inclusive programming, and encouraging community.

This pilot program awards significant nonmatching grants to traditional artists, practitioners, nonprofits, local and Tribal governments, and community organizations and knowledge keepers that demonstrate a deep commitment to sustaining folklife rooted in communities of color.

Walking Together aims to facilitate a robust regional and national support network for traditional arts, support collaborative documentation and marketing services, and address historic precarity and disinvestment in folk arts and culture that communities of color face. Organizations and individuals deeply engaged in sustaining their community’s traditions receive unrestricted grants through Walking Together, with the aim of supporting their existing work and bolstering community traditions and knowledge into the future.

“We are excited and honored to support organizations and individuals sustaining folklife in their communities,” said Juan Souki, Executive Director of Mid Atlantic Arts. “Supporting folklife means directly supporting the intrinsic role art plays in everyday life. Sustaining cultural modes of knowledge is crucial to bolstering the vitality of underserved communities across every state and jurisdiction.”

“The arts have a unique power to bring people together, preserve heritage, and strengthen the fabric of our communities throughout the First State,” said Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball. “I am thrilled to congratulate Terry Sammons and Trienta Y Tres Delaware Rueda on receiving Walking Together grants. Terry’s dedication to preserving Lenape cultural traditions connects us to the indigenous roots of our region, while Trienta Y Tres Delaware Rueda brings the joy and vibrancy of Cuban social dance to our neighborhoods. These grants will help celebrate and uplift these culturally specific practices, ensuring that all Delawareans can experience and appreciate the rich traditions that make our communities stronger.”

“This opportunity will allow us to continue spreading the joy of dancing Rueda de Casino,” said a representative from Treinta y Tres Delaware Rueda. “It helps us keep our community events affordable while sharing the rich cultural traditions of Cuba through our performances, Dance & Dines, and ongoing classes, bringing greater cultural awareness throughout the State of Delaware.”

“This is an opportunity to address inequities in arts philanthropy, with unrestricted support for caretakers of cultural knowledge rooted in communities of color,” says Ellie Dassler, Program Director of Folk and Traditional Arts at Mid Atlantic Arts. “Investing in traditional artists is investing in the well-being of their communities.”

Grant recipients are from all 50 states, DC, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands. All states and jurisdictions have at least one recommended grantee.

More than 2,000 organizations and artists applied for Walking Together funding in 2025. Eligible applicants were reviewed by six review panels—one per region—and selected applicants were invited to a second round of review. Each region also assembled committees of consultants composed of traditional artists, folklorists, scholars, arts professionals, and advocates as “Working Circles.” These Working Circle members were involved in every stage of the program, including the development of grant guidelines, outreach to potential applicants, and application review and feedback processes as part of a participatory grantmaking model.

To view all grantees, visit the Walking Together program page.

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About Mid Atlantic Arts

Mid Atlantic Arts supports artists, presenters, and organizations through unique programming, grant support, partnerships, and information sharing. Created in 1979, Mid Atlantic Arts is aligned with the region’s state arts councils and the National Endowment for the Arts. We combine state and federal funding with private support from corporations, foundations, and individuals to nurture diverse artistic expression while connecting people to meaningful arts experiences within our region and beyond. To learn more about Mid Atlantic Arts visit www.midatlanticarts.org.

About the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations

The United States Regional Arts Organizations (USRAOs)—Arts Midwest, Creative West (formerly WESTAF), Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid Atlantic Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and South Arts—are a collective of six nonprofit arts service organizations committed to strengthening America’s infrastructure by increasing access to creativity for all Americans. The USRAOs partner with the National Endowment for the Arts, state arts agencies, individuals, and other public and private funders to develop and deliver programs, services, and products that advance arts and creativity. Together, the USRAOs work to activate and operate national arts initiatives, encourage, and support collaboration across regions, states, and communities, and maximize the coordination of public and private resources invested in arts programs. In 2024, they invested over $33.6 million across the United States and Jurisdictions, through nearly 3,000 grants that reached more than 1,300 communities. Learn more at usregionalarts.org.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.