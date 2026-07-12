Arts Spotlight – July 2026

Posted on July 12, 2026

Each month we feature arts and community-based organizations and their programs and projects funded by the Delaware Division of the Arts in our Arts Spotlight which will be included on our monthly e-newsletter, Arts E-News and online.

Funding for Division of the Arts grants is provided by the Delaware General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. To view past grants awarded (1999 to present), please visit our Grants Awarded page.

Dover Public Library

In Harmony Concert Series

Dover

Arts Access

Dover Public Library works to build a stronger community through inclusive programming, accessible resources and opportunities for lifelong learning. Serving residents of all ages, the library extends its role beyond books and information by creating welcoming experiences that encourage education, cultural exploration and community connection.

The library’s In Harmony Concert Series offers free, year-round musical programming for audiences in central Delaware. The series welcomes musicians from Delaware and neighboring states, introducing attendees to musical traditions and cultures they may not otherwise encounter. Each performance also includes an educational component, with artists discussing the style, history and cultural context of the music before concluding with a question-and-answer session.

Audience members have responded enthusiastically to the series, with most attendees rating the programs as excellent and expressing appreciation for the range of music presented. By eliminating the cost of admission, the series makes live music more accessible while giving community members an opportunity to experience unfamiliar genres in an inviting setting.

The In Harmony Concert Series also provides meaningful support for regional performers. More than 70 percent of the artists presented each year are based in Delaware, giving local musicians a dedicated venue where the music remains the central focus. Upcoming performances and other Dover Public

Library programs can be found at https://delawarelibraries.libcal.com/calendar/dover

Covenant Community Services

Summer Arts Camp

Bellefonte

Project Support

Covenant Community Services is creating a place where children, families and community organizations can connect and thrive. Based in Bellefonte, the organization supports programs that strengthen families, engage underrepresented voices and promote social well-being. Founded in 2024, Covenant Community Services assumed management of programs and facilities previously operated by the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, carrying that legacy forward as a community hub for arts, education and human services.

One of its signature programs is Summer Arts Camp, a four-week experience designed for approximately 60 to 70 children ages 6 to 12, many of whom come from low-income households and have experienced trauma. The camp provides free childcare, arts enrichment and mental health support in a safe, structured environment. Each day, participants take classes in visual arts, music, dance and theatre led by trauma-informed staff and highly trained teaching artists.

Social-emotional learning and mindfulness are woven throughout the camp curriculum, helping children develop strategies for managing emotions, strengthening empathy and building resilience. Staff members have observed participants grow from hesitant or reluctant newcomers into engaged students who are more confident, expressive and willing to try unfamiliar activities. The program’s approach demonstrates how creative participation can support both artistic growth and emotional well-being.

The camp concludes with a community showcase in which every student has an opportunity to share what they have learned. This year’s showcase will take place Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. Through Summer Arts Camp and its broader community partnerships, Covenant Community Services continues to use the arts as a tool for healing, connection and personal growth.

More information is available at https://www.covenantcommunityservices.org/programs

Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre

The Jungle Book and Summer Camps

Rehoboth Beach

General Operating Support

For 45 years, Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre has introduced young people and families to the excitement of live performance and filmmaking. Based in Rehoboth Beach, the organization provides theatrical productions and participatory programs that combine enrichment, entertainment and education for audiences of all ages. Its work has now reached multiple generations of Delaware residents and summer visitors, fostering a lasting appreciation for theatre, storytelling and film.

This summer, the organization is offering four weeks of film camp in Rehoboth Beach and an additional week in Georgetown through a partnership with First State Community Action Agency. During each week of film camp, young participants collaborate to create two original movies, gaining hands-on experience in storytelling, performance and production. Two weeks of theatre camp will also give participants opportunities to build confidence through stage games, rehearsals and the performance of a scripted play. The camps welcome a blend of local children and young people visiting the area.

Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre is also bringing live theatre directly to communities through a traveling production of The Jungle Book. Running from July 13 through August 14, the 45-minute family production features two resident actors portraying all of the story’s characters. Written and directed by company co-founder Steve Seyfried, the production will travel to communities throughout Delaware, including Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Greenwood, Bridgeville, Milford, Selbyville, Dover, Smyrna, Millsboro, Lewes, Georgetown, Bethany Beach, Middletown and Odessa, as well as Salisbury, Maryland.

Through its camps, performances and outreach programs, Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre continues to make the arts accessible to families across the region. Whether participants are stepping onto a stage, creating an original film or experiencing live theatre as audience members, the organization seeks to enrich their lives through imagination and shared creative experiences.

To learn more, visit www.rehobothchildrenstheatre.org

The projects above are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes these and other Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

The Division offers a variety of grant programs for individual artists; nonprofit, tax-exempt organizations chartered and based in Delaware; and schools and government entities that support arts activities. View a full list of Division grants on the Grants Overview page.