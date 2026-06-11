DNR enforcement actions, published 06/11/2026

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Adair and Union Counties

D-N-D Swine, LLC

Submit both facilities' complete manure management plans within 30 days; submit the $500 filing fee for the two facilities within 30 days; submit the $396.80 indemnity fee for the two facilities within 30 days; submit the $595.20 compliance fee for the two facilities within 30 days; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Webster County

CJ Bio America, Inc.

Install and maintain monitors that notify a representative when the product in the facility's storage bladders exceeds a certain level; update the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to include monthly inspections of the stormwater channel berm and document the inspections, keeping those records with other General Permit No. 1 documents; coordinate with the owner of the field tile at the south end of the property for the installation of a gate valve in the field tile; pay $73,819.10 in fish restitution; and pay $9,100.56 in investigative costs and a $7,500 administrative penalty via a Supplemental Environmental Project with Webster County Conservation Board.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Howard County

Kathleen Dozark

Cease all illegal open dumping, open burning, and improper solid waste disposal on the property; bring the property into compliance within 60 days; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Wapello County

Richard Molesworth

Cease all illegal open dumping, open burning, and improper solid waste disposal; properly dispose of all illegally-burned solid waste remnants and ash at a landfill within 30 days and submit receipts; properly dispose of all illegally-stored waste tires on site within 30 days and submit receipts; and pay an $8,400 administrative penalty

Webster County

ACP, LLC

Pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.