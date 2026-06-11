Surviving father: Why I ruck at the cemetery

Editor’s note: Sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is a national nonprofit that walks alongside anyone grieving the death of a military or Veteran loved one. Founded by survivor Bonnie Carroll, TAPS provides a community for military survivors, offering emotional support, resources and peer mentoring. Through TAPS, surviving families, friends and battle buddies find a community that understands the unique layers of military-connected loss and a place where they can connect with others who share their experience.

Since 1994, TAPS has provided compassionate care and comprehensive resources at no cost to surviving families. Support includes peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children and teens, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups, and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline. If you know someone grieving the loss of a military loved one—or if you, yourself, have lost a military or Veteran loved one, including a friend or battle buddy—TAPS is always available 24/7 at 800-959-TAPS or via taps.org.