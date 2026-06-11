Aveola Reports 4.3x Growth in Active Users Following Major Web Platform Upgrade

The platform has been significantly improved — faster, more stable, and now available on every device without a download

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past six months, Aveola 's active user base has grown 4.3 times. The company attributes the result to a major upgrade of its web platform — rebuilt for performance, stability, and broader accessibility across devices. The platform is now available through any browser at aveola.live — no installation and no storage space required on the user's device.The web platform has been rebuilt with a focus on performance. All core features run natively in browser, including video chat , live streams, stories, and messages. Pages load faster, connections are more stable throughout a call, and the platform updates automatically so users always have the latest version without needing to manage it.Users who prefer a native app still have options. Android users can download Aveola from Google Play. On iOS, the app can be reinstalled through the App Store account profile, under previously downloaded apps.The results since the rebuild speak for themselves. Aveola's active user base has grown 4.3 times compared to the six months prior — a number the team points directly to the improved experience and the lower barrier of entry the web version creates."The goal was simple: make it easier for people to have a real conversation," said a spokesperson at Aveola. "Everything we rebuilt was in service of that."Real conversations need one thing: someone worth talking to. Find them at aveola.live.About AveolaAveola — a social network where you feel natural, safe, and real in conversations that matter. It is a place where people can meet in real time, communicate freely across cultures, build authentic relationships, express themselves, discover new communities, and grow through shared experiences, no matter where you come from.

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