Aveola Opens Up About the Safety System Behind Every Interaction

Between 3,000 and 3,800 pieces of content are auto-deleted every day before anyone sees them.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aveola , the real-time social platform built for genuine human connection, has detailed the full architecture of its safety infrastructure, a system covering video chats, photos, stories, and profile content.Every photo and story uploaded to the platform is screened before it reaches another user. On an average day, between 3,000 and 3,800 of them are auto-deleted for violating content before anyone sees them.The safety system works in layers. AI-powered visual moderation runs on video calls, uploaded photos, and stories in real time, catching nudity, violence, weapons, and underage users. Every message sent during a video chat is screened for prohibitedlanguage. Profile names and bios go through the same check. If a user receives a second report for a violation, the case goes to a human moderator.A global study from the University of Oxford and the Technical University of Munich found that 79% of people believe platforms should remove incitement to violence. Aveola applies that standard across every surface where user content appears.Underage users are blocked from the platform immediately after detection. Appealing that decision requires submitting a real-time selfie alongside a government-issued ID, verified through face similarity technology and a manual check by the internal moderation team. All verification data is anonymized and deleted after review."Nobody opens up in a space that feels unsafe. Every decision we made on moderation came from that one simple fact," said a spokesperson for Aveola.Moderation at Aveola live runs across two tracks: automated systems that screen content before it reaches anyone, and a human team that steps in when the AI flags a case for closer review.About Aveola: Aveola is a social network where you feel natural, safe, and real in conversations. People from all over the world meet here for real-time video chats, share stories, send messages, and now go live. Our goal is to connect a hundred million people in real, meaningful conversations by building the safest, most trusted space for human interaction in real time. Aveola is for anyone looking for genuine connection, cultural exchange, and spontaneous moments with real people.

Aveola Safety Guide: How We Protect You

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