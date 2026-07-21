HinderRUST Helps Fuel System Operators Combat Growing Ethanol Corrosion Challenges

Untreated Rusty Ethanol Containment System Newly Installed Ethanol Pump, Treated With HinderRUST Same Ethanol Pump Treated With HinderRUST, 359 days later.

HinderRUST is presented as a corrosion inhibitor designed to protect fuel system equipment from damage caused by ethanol-blended fuels.

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As ethanol-blended fuels continue to dominate the marketplace, fuel system operators face an increasingly costly challenge: corrosion caused by ethanol vapors and moisture accumulation. HinderRUST , a proven corrosion inhibitor, is helping protect critical fuel infrastructure from premature deterioration, extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.Industry studies have shown that ethanol fuel vapors can be highly corrosive in pump rooms, underground storage tank sumps, and other confined spaces. Unlike liquid fuel, ethanol vapors often create conditions that accelerate corrosion of steel, cast iron, and copper components, leading to equipment failures, leaks, and costly repairs.Ethanol corrosion is a significant threat to fuel storage and dispensing equipment today. HinderRUST provides a practical and cost-effective solution by creating a protective barrier that helps prevent rust and oxidation before damage occurs.The Growing Impact of Ethanol CorrosionEthanol is hygroscopic, meaning it absorbs moisture from the atmosphere. Water accumulation inside fuel storage systems can lead to phase separation and create an environment where microbes thrive. These microbes can produce acetic acid, generating corrosive vapors that attack metal components.The resulting damage can include corrosion of steel and cast-iron pump casings and equipment, localized deterioration of copper tubing and fittings, reduced equipment performance and reliability, increased maintenance and replacement costs, and potential fuel leaks and environmental contamination risks.If left untreated, corrosion can compromise fuel storage tank systems and contribute to groundwater contamination concerns.How HinderRUST Protects Fuel InfrastructureHinderRUST is specifically designed to protect metal surfaces from rust and oxidation. By forming a protective barrier on internal components, it helps shield equipment from the damaging effects associated with ethanol-blended gasoline.Key benefits include prevention of rust formation by blocking moisture contact with metal surfaces, extended equipment life for tanks, pumps, and other fuel system components, lower maintenance expenses through reduced repairs and part replacement, and improved operational reliability across fuel storage and dispensing systems.A Comprehensive Corrosion Prevention StrategyWhile corrosion inhibitors play an important role, industry experts recommend a comprehensive approach that includes using fuel conditioners and stabilizers designed to combat corrosion, upgrading infrastructure with ethanol-compatible materials, conducting routine inspections and maintenance of tank sumps and fuel systems, and ensuring storage systems remain properly sealed to limit moisture intrusion.About HinderRUSTHinderRUST is a corrosion prevention solution engineered to protect metal surfaces from rust and oxidation in demanding environments. By helping safeguard critical fuel system components, HinderRUST supports longer equipment life, improved reliability, and reduced maintenance costs.About Fluoramics , Inc.Fluoramics, Inc. has been a leader in high-performance lubricants, greases, and rust inhibitors for over 59 years. Known for innovation and reliability, Fluoramics products are proudly made in the USA and trusted worldwide in industries where failure is not an option.For more information about HinderRUST and its corrosion protection solutions, visit Fluoramics.com.

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