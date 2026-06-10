Poly-U Thread Tape Patent Awarded to Gregg Reick of Fluoramics

Poly-U box with dispenser. Poly-U Thread Tape strips. Poly-U Thread Tape is available in both box or bag packaging.

Newly Patented Polyurethane-Based Thread Tape Offers a High-Performance Alternative to Traditional PTFE Products.

We are proud to continue our 59-year history of bringing innovation to industries that depends on reliability, safety, and performance every day.” — Gregg Reick, President and Chemical Engineer

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics , Inc. is proud to announce that company President and Chemical Engineer Gregg Reick has been awarded a patent for Poly-U Thread Tape , an innovative polyurethane-based thread sealing tape developed as a PFAS-free alternative to traditional PTFE thread seal tapes.The award of this patent (US 12,624,778 B1) marks a significant milestone for Poly-U Thread Tape and reinforces the product’s unique contribution to the plumbing, industrial, and mechanical sealing industries. Developed to provide a sealing option without any forever chemicals, Poly-U Thread Tape represents a next-generation solution for professionals seeking reliable thread sealing products.“This patent recognition validates years of research, testing, and commitment to creating an alternative sealing solution,” said Gregg Reick, inventor of Poly-U Thread Tape. “We are proud to continue our 59-year history of bringing innovation to an industry that depends on reliability, safety, and performance every day.”The newly patented technology enhances thread sealing options for performing under challenging conditions such as harsh chemicals, including oxygen. Poly-U has been oxygen tested at 1500 psi and 6000 psi (ASTM G72) for oxygen service applications. The patent award provides formal recognition of the proprietary design and engineering innovations behind Poly-U Thread Tape.Industry professionals and distribution partners have expressed growing interest in the product’s ability to deliver dependable sealing performance across a wide range of commercial and industrial applications.This patent award recognizes a product that provides people with an alternative to using products containing PTFE and PFAS. It also positions Poly-U Thread Tape for expanded market opportunities and continued product development initiatives aimed at advancing sealing technologies for professional users.About Poly-U Thread TapePoly-U Thread Tape is an advanced thread sealing solution engineered for professional-grade performance in plumbing, industrial, and mechanical applications. Designed with durability and reliability in mind, the product delivers enhanced sealing performance for demanding environments.About Fluoramics, Inc.Fluoramics, Inc. has been a leader in high-performance lubricants, greases, and rust inhibitors for over 59 years. Known for innovation and reliability, Fluoramics products are proudly made in the USA and trusted worldwide in industries where failure is not an option.For more information on Poly-U Thread Tape, please visit Fluoramics.com.

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