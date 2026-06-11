Research Ignited Expands Advanced STEM and Research Programs for Middle and High School Students

New online AI, robotics, aerospace, and bioinformatics programs help students build technical confidence and portfolio-ready projects.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Ignited , an online academic enrichment platform connecting middle and high school students with expert instructors and PhD-level mentors, announced the expansion of its advanced STEM and research programs for students across the United States.Research Ignited originally launched with its High School Research Program, a mentor-guided pathway designed to help students explore academic research, develop focused research questions, and create meaningful research-based deliverables. Building on that foundation, the organization has expanded into a broader set of advanced STEM pathways for students interested in artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace engineering, computational biology, bioinformatics, and applied research.The expanded program lineup is designed to help students move from foundational learning to applied projects and mentor-guided research. New and expanded offerings include the AI Research Fellowship, Specialized AI Labs, AI Robotics & Autonomous Drone Lab, Aerospace Engineering & Mission Design Lab , Aerospace Research Fellowship, and Computational Biology & Bioinformatics Lab.Research Ignited’s flagship AI Scholars Program remains a core pathway for students who want to build a strong foundation in Python, machine learning, neural networks, computer vision, natural language processing, and applied AI projects. The newly expanded programs give students additional ways to apply these skills in high-interest fields such as medicine, finance, cybersecurity, robotics, aviation, satellites, space systems, and biomedical data science.“Students today are curious about AI, drones, space, medicine, and research, but they often need a structured pathway to turn that curiosity into real academic growth,” said a Research Ignited spokesperson. “Our expanded programs are designed to help students build confidence, explore advanced fields, and create meaningful projects with guidance from experienced mentors.”The new Specialized AI Labs allow students to explore applied AI in areas such as medicine, finance, and cybersecurity. The AI Robotics & Autonomous Drone Lab introduces students to robotics, sensors, autonomous systems, drone concepts, and AI-assisted decision-making. The Aerospace Engineering & Mission Design Lab gives students an accessible introduction to flight science, aircraft systems, drones, satellites, orbital concepts, and mission design through visual simulations and capstone projects.For students ready for deeper academic work, Research Ignited offers mentor-guided research pathways including the High School Research Program, AI Research Fellowship, and Aerospace Research Fellowship. These programs support students as they develop focused research questions, analyze complex topics, and create portfolio-ready deliverables such as research papers, technical posters, presentations, or capstone projects.The Computational Biology & Bioinformatics Lab expands Research Ignited’s offerings for students interested in biology, medicine, genetics, data science, and biomedical research. The program is designed to introduce students to the growing intersection of life sciences, computation, and data-driven discovery.Research Ignited’s programs are delivered live online, making advanced STEM and research mentorship accessible to students across the United States. The organization focuses on small-group learning, project-based instruction, and personalized guidance to help students explore future academic and career interests before college.The expanded summer and academic-year programs are now available for enrollment and inquiry through the Research Ignited website.## About Research IgnitedResearch Ignited is an online academic enrichment platform that helps middle and high school students explore advanced STEM, AI, research, and academic pathways. The organization began with its High School Research Program and has expanded into applied STEM labs, AI programs, aerospace learning, bioinformatics, research fellowships, and AP STEM readiness. Research Ignited connects motivated students with expert instructors, PhD-level mentors, and structured project-based programs designed to build technical confidence, academic depth, and portfolio-ready work.## Program LinksHigh School Research Program: https://researchignited.com/research-program/ AI Scholars Program: https://researchignited.com/ai-scholars-program/ AI Research Fellowship: https://researchignited.com/ai-research-mentorship/ AI Robotics & Autonomous Drone Lab: https://researchignited.com/ai-robotics-autonomous-drone-lab/ Aerospace Engineering & Mission Design Lab: https://researchignited.com/aerospace-engineering-mission-design-lab/ Aerospace Research Fellowship: https://researchignited.com/aerospace-research-fellowship/ Computational Biology & Bioinformatics Lab: https://researchignited.com/bioinformatics-research-lab/

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