CollegePlanner360 Launches Integrated Platform to Help Students Plan, Build and Navigate Their College Journey

Structured, affordable college planning that helps students understand where they stand and what to do next.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mathurs LLC today announced the launch of CollegePlanner360 , an integrated college-planning platform for students ages 13 and older, designed primarily to help high school students understand where they stand, identify meaningful gaps, and build a practical, grade-by-grade plan for college preparation.CollegePlanner360 brings academic planning, extracurricular development, essay preparation, college research, campus visits, opportunity discovery, and optional counselor review into one connected experience.Unlike platforms centered on opaque admission predictions or generic checklists, CollegePlanner360 uses a structured, deterministic planning engine to organize a student’s academics, activities, testing, awards, projects, and goals. Artificial intelligence operates within defined boundaries to explain information, ask reflective questions, and help students work with their own facts.The platform does not generate black-box admission scores, guarantee admission outcomes, or write college essays for students.CollegePlanner360 is available at [www.collegeplanner360.com]( http://www.collegeplanner360.com ).“Families are often forced to piece together college planning through spreadsheets, search engines, disconnected applications, and occasional counseling conversations,” said a spokesperson for CollegePlanner360. “We built CollegePlanner360 to give students one structured place to understand their profile, make informed decisions, and turn broad goals into specific next steps. The student remains in control throughout the process.”Personalized Planning Based on Student GoalsCollegePlanner360 evaluates preparation across nine academic and career pathways: Health and Life Sciences; Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence; Engineering; Business; Law and Public Policy; Humanities; Arts and Design; Education and Service; and Exploration.Each pathway is paired with a four-tier ambition framework so recommendations reflect the student’s actual goals instead of applying highly selective college expectations to every profile.The platform’s course-rigor model considers curriculum depth and school context rather than relying only on labels such as “Honors.” Students receive a prioritized roadmap covering academics, activities, leadership, research, competitions, service, summer planning, and testing.Activity360 Supports Authentic Extracurricular DevelopmentThe Activity360 workspace helps students organize, evaluate, and present their extracurricular experiences using a Common Application-aligned structure.Features include Portfolio, Strategy, Growth, and Present views; a Common App Activity List Builder; résumé and counselor brag-sheet generators; deterministic activity checks; and a downloadable four-year academic course planner.The system is designed to provide structured feedback without inventing artificial activity scores or achievements.Essay360 Coaches Without GhostwritingThe Essay360 module provides a seven-stage personal essay workshop that guides students through voice development, story discovery, story cards, prompt matching, outlining, drafting, and revision.The built-in CP360 Workshop Assistant acts as a Socratic writing coach. It asks reflective questions and provides diagnostic feedback on focus, reflection, and language, but is intentionally restricted from writing or rewriting the student’s essay.Essay360 also includes downloadable worksheets, a detailed workshop guide, prompt-aware self-review, spellcheck, document export, the 2026–27 Common Application prompts, and a copyright-conscious library of essay guidance and example analysis.“Our goal is not to help students sound like artificial intelligence,” the spokesperson said. “It is to help them identify the experiences, values, and insights that are genuinely their own and communicate those ideas clearly.”College Research That Separates Fit From Admission LikelihoodCollegePlanner360 combines public data, editorial research, and student observations.The platform includes Top Colleges by Pathway, an initial library of 46 deeply researched college profiles, Federal College Scorecard data, side-by-side comparisons, academic and financial-fit analysis, and Reach, Target, and Likely college-list organization.Profiles examine academic strengths, signature opportunities, campus culture, admissions priorities, financial considerations, outcomes, watch-outs, and peer comparisons. Each profile is sourced and dated.CollegePlanner360 keeps student-college fit separate from admission likelihood, helping families distinguish between whether a college may serve a student well and how competitive admission may be.Additional Planning ToolsThe Campus Visit Planner helps students prepare for and compare college visits through pathway-specific questions, checklists, structured notes, scorecards, and printable visit packets.Opportunity360 provides a curated and AI-assisted database of competitions, academic programs, research experiences, and scholarships, with personalized matching and deadline tracking.CollegePlanner360 also offers optional human counselor review. Counselors can evaluate a student’s academics, activities, and gap analysis; build a four-year academic plan; create an extracurricular strategy; recommend opportunities; and publish a structured in-app and PDF deliverable.Parents may receive a separate read-only account after student approval. Students control which sections are shared and may remove or restore access. Essay drafts, private notes, and uploaded documents are not included in parent access.Responsible AI and Student ControlCollegePlanner360 was developed around clear operating principles:• Deterministic rules structure the core planning analysis• AI explains and coaches within defined boundaries• AI does not write student essays• No black-box admission scores are generated• Students control their work and sharing permissions• AI usage is logged and governed by per-student allowances• Age-gate and parent or guardian consent controls are included• Paid members receive access-controlled document storage• Automated backups include encrypted off-site copiesCollege information is provided for educational purposes and should be verified through official institutional sources.Availability and PricingCollegePlanner360 offers:Free Tier: Foundational profile, gap understanding, and planning tools.CollegePlanner360 Plus: $9.99 per month or $79 per year, including expanded tools and full Opportunity360 access.Academic Planning Review: $299 for a counselor-reviewed, school-specific four-year academic plan.Academic and Extracurricular Planning: $499 for academic planning, extracurricular strategy, leadership development, summer planning, and opportunity recommendations.Annual Counseling: Coming soon.For more information, visit [www.collegeplanner360.com]( http://www.collegeplanner360.com ).About CollegePlanner360CollegePlanner360 is a student-centered college-planning platform operated by Mathurs LLC. It combines structured planning systems, carefully bounded AI assistance, and optional human counselor review to help students understand where they stand and take purposeful next steps.CollegePlanner360 was developed by the team behind Research Ignited, which provides advanced academic, research, artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace, and STEM programs for students.

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