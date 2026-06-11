The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) has submitted Georgia's comprehensive two-year Medicaid Provider Revalidation Strategy to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in response to federal oversight requirements. The strategy outlines the state's approach to strengthening provider enrollment integrity, enhancing program safeguards, and combating Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse. It includes 29 key performance indicators across five measurement categories to ensure measurable, transparent, and accountable implementation. DCH looks forward to continued collaboration with CMS as the state executes this strategy and reports on its progress. Click HERE (PDF, 345.28 KB) to review the full submission.

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