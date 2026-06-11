DCH Statement Regarding Lactation Support Services
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) would like to clarify the April 1, 2026 policy update regarding Medicaid coverage of lactation services.
DCH has updated its policy guidance to specify that Medicaid members seeking lactation services must complete their initial consultation in person. Following that first visit, subsequent lactation support appointments may be conducted via telehealth, consistent with program requirements.
DCH remains committed to improving access to quality maternal and infant health services while ensuring that information provided to members, providers, and stakeholders accurately reflects Medicaid policy.
Please refer to the updated policy here.
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