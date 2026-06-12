Silverman Law Office welcomes three summer associates

Wyatt Johnson Haylee Reyes Wyatt Medina Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office welcomes three law students for summer 2026: Wyatt Johnson and Haylee Reyes in Helena, and Wyatt Medina in Bozeman.

They each bring strong academic records and diverse backgrounds, and we look forward to the perspective they'll bring to our team.” — Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office has welcomed three law students to work as 2026 summer associates , with two based in the Helena office and one in Bozeman.Wyatt Johnson and Haylee Reyes joined the Helena office. Both are rising second-year students at Gonzaga University School of Law.Johnson, a Helena High School graduate, earned his undergraduate degree in American Studies from Brigham Young University. In his first year at Gonzaga, he earned the Best Oralist award and the Clarke Award as part of the top first-year team in a school-wide oral argument competition, presenting before a panel of state supreme court justices in the championship round. His competitive success has pointed him toward a career in litigation.Reyes is a Texas native who earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from Baylor University, graduating on the Dean's List. Before law school, she worked in business tax services at KPMG and in audit at Armanino. At Gonzaga, she is active in the Criminal Law Society, the Women's Law Caucus, and the Business Law Club. Her interests include transactional law, tax, real estate and venture capital.Wyatt Medina returns for his second summer with the firm, this year in the Bozeman office after spending last summer in Helena. A rising third-year student at the University of Montana's Alexander Blewett III School of Law, Medina holds an undergraduate degree in Plant and Soil Science from Oklahoma State University and worked in ecological monitoring and precision agriculture before pursuing a career in estate planning and transactional law."We're excited to have these three outstanding law students with us this summer," said Chief Operations Officer Mark Shutey. "They each bring strong academic records and diverse backgrounds, and we look forward to the perspective they'll bring to our team."Silverman Law Office operates five offices across Montana, in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax law, estate planning, real estate, business, probate, litigation and related services. For more information, visit mttaxlaw.com or call 406-449-4829.

Life as a Summer Associate at Silverman Law Office in Montana

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