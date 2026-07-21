Silverman Law Office Attorney Katie Verderber Wins 20 Under 40 Award

Attorney Katie Verderber accepts her 20 Under 40 Award from Anita Fasbender, Senior Director of Sales Enablement and Operations for The Independent Record. Attorney Katie Verderber is featured in The Independent Record's 20 Under 40 publication. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office attorney Katie Verderber, a veteran, Paralympian and YWCA Woman of the Year, named a 2026 20 Under 40 honoree.

We are proud to have her on our team and proud to see her recognized for everything she brings to Helena.” — Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Katie Verderber with Silverman Law Office has been named a 2026 20 Under 40 honoree by the Helena Independent Record and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes young professionals under 40 who demonstrate leadership and make a lasting impact in the Helena community.Verderber practices law with Silverman Law Office, focusing on business, contract, real estate and probate litigation matters. She is also a U.S. Army veteran, a U.S. Paralympic athlete and the YWCA Helena's 2026 Woman of the Year.Verderber previously served as a Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Army, providing legal counsel to military commanders in support of overseas operations. While deployed to Afghanistan in 2019, she sustained a spinal cord injury that resulted in paralysis. After medically retiring from the military, she returned to Montana and took up adaptive sports, later earning a spot as one of five athletes representing the United States in wheelchair curling at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.Verderber has also worked to expand access to adaptive sports in Montana through the Last Chance Curling Club in Helena, introducing community members to curling and adaptive curling opportunities."Katie represents the kind of leadership, resilience and community commitment this award was designed to honor," said Mark Shutey, Chief Operations Officer at Silverman Law Office. "We are proud to have her on our team and proud to see her recognized for everything she brings to Helena."Verderber joins 19 other honorees selected for the 2026 20 Under 40 recognition.Silverman Law Office is a Montana-based law firm with offices in Helena, Bozeman, Billings, Butte and Big Timber, providing legal services in business, tax, estate planning, real estate and probate law.For more information, visit https://mttaxlaw.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.