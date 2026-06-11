Why the NMPRC Sometimes Holds Closed Meetings

I see the Commission is having a closed meeting. Will they make a decision in a case I care about?

No, the Commission never makes decisions about their cases in a closed meeting.

The agenda says that the case I care about is going to be discussed. What does that mean?

The Commissioners may discuss the cases listed but will not be making any decisions or taking any action. These meetings are intended to allow the Commissioners to sort through the record, ask questions of their staff and hear from their attorneys.

How will I know what was discussed in the closed meeting?

In the next open meeting, the Commission address what matters were addressed in the closed meeting. Make sure to watch open meeting agendas. If your case was listed on a closed meeting agenda, when the time comes, it will also be listed on an open meeting agenda. The Commission never takes action or decides a case in a closed meeting.