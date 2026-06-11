AHA podcast discusses program helping restore hope for patients experiencing homelessness 

Sarah Stella, M.D., director of Denver Health’s Housing Outreach, Partnerships and Engagement program, or HOPE, reveals how Denver Health is helping some of the community’s most vulnerable patients move from crisis to stability. Bringing together hospitals, housing providers, social services and community partners, the HOPE program is creating real pathways to recovery and restoring hope for people experiencing homelessness. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.