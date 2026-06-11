Rushed Severance Deadlines Can Cost Ontario Employees Thousands

Ontario employees may lose thousands by signing severance offers too quickly. Lecker & Associates urges legal review before accepting termination packages.

NORTH YORK, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As layoffs, restructuring, and economic uncertainty continue across Ontario, many employees are being presented with severance offers under tight timelines and pressure to respond quickly. Lecker & Associates is advising employees to carefully review these agreements before signing, as initial offers may not reflect their full legal entitlements.

Employees are often provided with severance offers that appear standardized or routine. However, these offers are often based on minimum statutory requirements rather than common law entitlements, which can vary significantly depending on factors such as age, length of service, industry, and the employee’s total compensation.

The Risks of Signing Without Legal Advice

Accepting a severance offer or signing a release without obtaining legal advice can have lasting financial consequences. Once a release is signed, employees typically forfeit the right to pursue additional compensation, even in circumstances where the initial offer may have been substantially below what they were legally entitled to receive.

Many employees are unaware that severance is not a fixed formula. While employment standards legislation establishes minimum entitlements, common law principles often provide for greater compensation, particularly for long-service employees, senior professionals, and individuals facing challenges in securing comparable employment.

Understanding Severance Entitlements in Ontario

Severance entitlements under common law are not determined by a fixed formula and often involve considerations that go beyond commonly understood factors. In addition to age and length of service, courts may also assess:

• The employee’s ability to secure comparable employment within a reasonable timeframe

• Whether the role was specialized or required unique experience that limits replacement opportunities

• The level of compensation, including bonuses, commissions, and other variable income structures

• The stability and trajectory of the employee’s career prior to termination

• Inducement, where an employee was recruited away from secure employment to join the employer

• The manner of termination, particularly where it may impact the employee’s reputation or job search

These factors are evaluated together to determine reasonable notice, which may exceed minimum statutory requirements. Employers are not required to outline these considerations in their initial offers, which can contribute to misunderstandings about what employees are entitled to receive.

Timing Considerations and Common Employer Practices

Severance offers are frequently presented with deadlines that may create pressure to sign quickly. While these timelines are often described as standard or time-sensitive, they do not always reflect the time reasonably required for an employee to fully understand their rights or obtain legal advice.

In many cases, employees are provided with a severance package alongside a request for a signed release, which, once executed, generally prevents any future claims related to the termination. This can create a sense of urgency at a time when individuals are still processing the impact of their job loss.

While employer-imposed deadlines are not necessarily improper, employees should not assume that a short deadline means the offer is final, non-negotiable or fully reflective of their legal entitlements. There is often an opportunity for severance package negotiations, particularly where the offer does not reflect the employee’s full legal entitlements or the circumstances of their employment. Requesting additional time to review the package, seek advice, and consider next steps is a routine and reasonable part of this process.

Seeking legal guidance before responding to a severance offer can provide clarity on entitlements, support effective severance negotiations, and help employees make informed decisions during what is often a time-sensitive and high-impact transition.

How Lecker & Associates Can Help

Lecker & Associates assists employees across Ontario in reviewing severance offers, assessing wrongful dismissal claims, and negotiating termination packages to help ensure employees receive fair compensation following dismissal. They can be reached at 416-223-5391 or intake@leckerslaw.com for a confidential consultation.

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