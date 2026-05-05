Lecker & Associates Launches Online Severance Pay Calculator for Ontario Employees

Toronto employment law firm Lecker & Associates launches a severance calculator to help Ontario employees assess offers before signing.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lecker & Associates, a Toronto-based employment law firm focused on representing employees, has launched an Ontario Severance Pay Calculator on its website to help individuals across Ontario better assess their potential entitlements following termination or layoff.

In the current employment landscape, employees are routinely presented with severance offers under time pressure and with limited information. Many are unaware that the compensation offered by an employer may not reflect their full legal entitlement under Ontario law.

The newly launched calculator provides a preliminary assessment tool, allowing users to input key factors such as age, length of service, position, and compensation to generate an estimated range of potential severance entitlements.

Understanding Severance Beyond Statutory Minimums

Under the Employment Standards Act, employers are required to provide minimum termination and severance entitlements. However, those minimum standards do not necessarily reflect an employee’s full entitlement at common law.

Courts assess reasonable notice based on a contextual analysis that includes factors such as age, tenure, character of employment, and the availability of comparable work. In appropriate circumstances, common law entitlements can significantly exceed statutory minimums.

Despite this, many employees continue to evaluate severance offers based solely on minimum standards, without a clear understanding of their broader legal position.

Accessible, Practical Guidance at an Early Stage

The Severance Pay Calculator is designed to provide an accessible starting point for employees seeking to better understand their situation.

By entering basic employment information, users receive an estimated range informed by common law principles. While the tool does not replace legal advice and outcomes remain case-specific, it offers a practical framework for evaluating whether an offer warrants further review.

“Employees are often asked to make important decisions about severance during a period of uncertainty,” said Bram Lecker, Principal of Lecker & Associates. “This tool is intended to provide an initial framework for understanding how their circumstances may be assessed at law. In many cases, that initial insight prompts individuals to seek legal advice before signing an agreement.”

The Importance of Legal Advice Before Signing

Severance offers are frequently accompanied by deadlines and release agreements. Once signed, those agreements may limit or extinguish an employee’s ability to pursue additional compensation.

Obtaining legal advice prior to accepting a severance package allows employees to assess their entitlements and make informed decisions based on their specific circumstances.

Lecker & Associates continues to focus on both advocacy and public legal education, providing resources that assist employees in navigating workplace transitions.

The Severance Pay Calculator is now available at:

https://leckerslaw.com/severance-calculator/

About Lecker & Associates

Lecker & Associates is a Toronto-based employment law firm representing employees in workplace disputes across Ontario. The firm advises on wrongful dismissal, severance claims, constructive dismissal, workplace harassment, discrimination, and employment contract matters.

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