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Missing Elderly UTV Rider in Mason

CONTACT:
Lt. William Boudreau
(603) 271-3361
June 11, 2026

Mason, NH – On Wednesday June 10, 2026, at 5:55 p.m., Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a missing man in the Town of Mason. Family members of Alan Spear, 77, of Mason, were reporting that he had left the residence at 2:15 p.m. on a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) and had not returned.

Conservation Officers responded with ATVs and began conducting a search of the nearby trails and Class 6 roads (unmaintained town roads). Conservation Officers were assisted in the search effort by the Mason Police Department, Mason Fire–EMS Department, Brookline Ambulance Service, Greenville Highway Department, and family members.

At 10:05 p.m., Spear was located on a Class 6 road by a Conservation Officer approximately 1.75 miles from his residence. The Conservation Officer brought him back to his residence where he was assessed by members of the Brookline Ambulance Service and Mason Fire–EMS Department and ultimately refused transport to the hospital.

New Hampshire Fish and Game extends its gratitude to all agencies who responded to assist.

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Missing Elderly UTV Rider in Mason

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