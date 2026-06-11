Leading students to water

Fostering current and future generations of water stewards is vital to protecting Michigan's fresh waters. Through June 14, the annual recognition of Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW) focuses attention on the Great Lakes and Michigan’s inland lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater.

The state’s expanding From Students to Stewards Initiative (FS2S) does the same, especially during the school year.

FS2S is a collaboration of the Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE); the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s MiSTEM Network, focused on science, technology, engineering, and math; and EGLE’s Environmental Education Program.

Launched in 2019 to teach K-12 students about the Great Lakes, Michigan watersheds, and the impact of people on water resources, the program includes a tool kit of resources, information, and real-world opportunities for students and educators, including the MiSTEM Freshwater Literacy and Stewardship playbook.

Currently, the program is offering noncompetitive grants to help Michigan-based schools transport students for field trips to freshwater ecosystems through the Wheels to Water pilot program, with funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

FS2S also maintains a current collection of freshwater education partners and resources in Michigan to help schools and educators access local programming and support for freshwater education.

The interactive Freshwater Education Partners and Resources database highlights the programs and educational resources statewide that support “3P” learning focused on places, problems, and projects and promote stewardship of Michigan’s watersheds and environment. The database covers state agencies, organizations, and local resources for anyone who wants to begin, continue, or expand their learning and gain literacy.

EGLE Classroom is another resource informing the public about EGLE’s work to protect Michigan’s air, land, water, and public health. It currently provides the Great Lakes Green Schools Fellowship. This opportunity will support 30 Michigan K-12 educators in a year-long program to help K-12 schools implement Great Lakes Literacy Principles and support their Michigan Green Schools certification. Fellowship recipients will be announced in late June.

EGLE Classroom also recently released the Youth Sustainability Project Showcase, which included projects focused on stewardship and protection of waters, such as Caring for our Watershed; Increasing Sustainability, Understanding, Engagement in Environmental Stewardship; and a Sixth Grade Water Quality Monitoring Project.

The showcase’s interactive map provides sharable ideas on sustainability projects. Alongside the showcase, EGLE Classroom also houses the Enviroschool, MI EnviroLearning Hub, Michigan Green Schools, and other programs and resources for teachers and educators on the EGLE Classroom webpage.