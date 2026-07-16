St Clair County SO2 attainment status change brings entire regions air quality back into attainment

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on July 9 redesignated the St. Clair County sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) nonattainment area back to attainment. The St. Clair County area was Michigan’s last SO 2 nonattainment area. The attainment status change came after years of work by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE), Air Quality Division (AQD). The EPA’s decision brings the entire state of Michigan back into attainment. Additionally, the St. Clair County area was the last SO 2 nonattainment area in the Great Lakes Region.

“Having the entire state attaining the SO 2 standard is something to be proud of,” said AQD Division Director Annette Switzer. “We were pleased with this decision and will continue our important work to improve Michigan’s air quality."