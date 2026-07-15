EGLE reissues resource permit for proposed Mackinac Straits tunnel

Tunnel plans meet regulatory and statutory requirements following comprehensive review, permit addresses impacts to wetlands and cultural resources

Today, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced that it has reissued the permit for the Great Lakes Tunnel Project (GLTP) intended to house a proposed replacement for the existing 73-year-old Line 5 dual pipelines currently located on the lakebed.

In 2021, EGLE issued Part 303 and Part 324 permit to Enbridge for the proposed GLTP. Because construction has not yet begun, that permit expired earlier this year. Today, EGLE issued the new permit following a robust 16-month review period covering Enbridge’s bottomlands and wetlands permit application.

The review concluded that the public and private need for the proposed activity outweighed other public interest criteria.

EGLE’s review included a public information session, public hearing, and consideration of more than 70,000 public comments. In addition, EGLE met with Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan History Center, and the State Historic Preservation Office. EGLE also conducted monthly consultation meetings with Tribal Nations and considered a report from an independent engineering firm.

As a condition of the permit, Enbridge will be required to submit an improved wetland mitigation plan to address wetland impacts. The permit also includes new conditions designed to mitigate impacts to cultural resources in the area.

EGLE staff continue to review Enbridge’s NPDES permit renewal application after collecting public comments on the application between May 19th and June 30th this year.

The GLTP requires several other permits, including from the Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan Public Service Commission, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

More information about the Line 5 project and related state actions is available at Michigan.gov/Line5.