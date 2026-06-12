DIVE INTO A WORLD OF ADVENTURE AND DISCOVERY
Hunt, Gather And Explore In This Exploration Themed Life Sim/RPG
FREE-REIGN
Choose your path and make decisions that shape your story and influence your world. Which way to progress? What to level? Who to speak to? What to do? All entirely up to you... Level up your spouse, master your skills, feed your chickens, harvest your crops, tend your market.
ENGAGING GAMEPLAY BEYOND THE MUNDANE DAILY GRIND
Grow crops, raise animals and gather resources that aid you in explorative journeys. With a perfect blend of exploration and day to day monotony, Pocket Spouse offers a unique take on the traditional RPG formulas.
EQUIP YOUR SPOUSE FOR BATTLE
The Island can be a dangerous place, wildlife and more exotic dangers lurk around every corner. Make sure your Spouse is equipped with the best gear and skills to overcome The Island's local Flora and Fauna. And don't be afraid of the more exotic trinkets on sale. Pocket Spouse offers a unique, engaging and rewarding exploration themed adventure experience with a beautiful 2D Pixel world and colourful characters to interact with. Surprises, mysteries and adventure all wrapped up in an engaging, tactical, turn based RPG combat system.
Press Kit
About Us
A Thirty Seven Year Old Unemployed, Single, Male With A Degree In Design For Digital Media 2:2
Seth Fasnacht
SFC
+44 7745 608820
fasnachtsfollies2023@gmail.com
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