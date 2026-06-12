DIVE INTO A WORLD OF ADVENTURE AND DISCOVERY

Pocket Spouse Pocket Spouse 2 Pocket Spouse

Hunt, Gather And Explore In This Exploration Themed Life Sim/RPG

Wonderfully Craptacular.” — The Developer

HULL, HUMBERSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience the thrill of authentic exploration in Pocket Spouse , where each corner of the vibrant world holds its own mysteries and treasures waiting to be uncovered. A Lack of Quest Markers ensures every discovery feels fresh, worthwhile and earned.FREE-REIGNChoose your path and make decisions that shape your story and influence your world. Which way to progress? What to level? Who to speak to? What to do? All entirely up to you... Level up your spouse, master your skills, feed your chickens, harvest your crops, tend your market.ENGAGING GAMEPLAY BEYOND THE MUNDANE DAILY GRINDGrow crops, raise animals and gather resources that aid you in explorative journeys. With a perfect blend of exploration and day to day monotony, Pocket Spouse offers a unique take on the traditional RPG formulas.EQUIP YOUR SPOUSE FOR BATTLEThe Island can be a dangerous place, wildlife and more exotic dangers lurk around every corner. Make sure your Spouse is equipped with the best gear and skills to overcome The Island's local Flora and Fauna. And don't be afraid of the more exotic trinkets on sale. Pocket Spouse offers a unique, engaging and rewarding exploration themed adventure experience with a beautiful 2D Pixel world and colourful characters to interact with. Surprises, mysteries and adventure all wrapped up in an engaging, tactical, turn based RPG combat system.About UsA Thirty Seven Year Old Unemployed, Single, Male With A Degree In Design For Digital Media 2:2

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