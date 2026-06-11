Lane Reduction / US Route 2, St Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 in St Johnsbury, known locally as Portland St is reduced to 1 lane (East Bound) due to power lines down in the roadway. There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure. Green Mountain Power, and St. Johnsbury Fire Department are working safely to reopen the roadway fully.
Updates will be provided when available. Motorists should expect delays in the area pr seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
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