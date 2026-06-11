Lane Reduction / US Route 2, St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





US Route 2 in St Johnsbury, known locally as Portland St is reduced to 1 lane (East Bound) due to power lines down in the roadway. There is no current estimate on the duration of the closure. Green Mountain Power, and St. Johnsbury Fire Department are working safely to reopen the roadway fully.





Updates will be provided when available. Motorists should expect delays in the area pr seek alternate routes.





Please drive carefully.











