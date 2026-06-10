Why Recognition Matters at Seattle IT 

Every day, people across Seattle IT do remarkable work. We solve tricky problems, support our teammates, and keep critical systems running for the community we serve. That work deserves to be seen, celebrated, and shared.

Recognition is more than a nice gesture. It builds morale, strengthens connection, and reminds each of us that our contributions matter. When we take a moment to say “thank you” or to spotlight a job well done, we reinforce the culture of appreciation that makes Seattle IT a great place to work.

We have three meaningful ways to recognize one another. Here is a closer look at each.

Brilliance in Action: Our Monthly Award

Each month, we honor an employee or team with the Brilliance in Action Award. It is open to any active, regular Seattle IT employee or team who brings our mission to life:

Seattle IT puts powerful information and tools in the hands of people to unleash brilliance in service to our community.

The award also celebrates the people who embody our foundational statements:

Purpose: A place of mission and important work, where we act with integrity.

Growth: We help our people develop, are fearless in taking on the hard things, and have fun.

Partnership: We are masterful in working together and with partners in the community and industry.

If a colleague’s work reflects these values, consider nominating them. Brilliance in Action is a wonderful way to shine a light on the everyday excellence happening all around us.

Kudos: A Simple Thank You Goes a Long Way

Not every act of recognition needs a formal award. Sometimes the most meaningful moment is a quick, heartfelt thank you.

That is the spirit behind Kudos. This peer-to-peer recognition gives you an easy, informal way to acknowledge a teammate for a job well done. Maybe someone stayed late to help you meet a deadline, shared knowledge that saved you hours, or simply brightened your day.

Whatever the reason, a Kudos lets that person know their effort did not go unnoticed. These small moments add up, and together they create a workplace where people feel valued and supported.

Years of Service: Celebrating Lasting Commitment

Every year, we gather at our all-staff meeting to honor employees reaching their Years of Service milestones. We recognize 5, 10, 15, and 20 years, and every five-year mark beyond that.

Reaching these milestones is no small thing. It reflects years of dedication, growth, and partnership in service to our community.

In recent years, we have had the joy of celebrating several colleagues who reached an incredible 40-year milestone. Forty years of service to the City of Seattle is a remarkable achievement, and we are proud to honor it. Each honoree receives a certificate and is recognized in front of their peers, a moment of well-earned applause and gratitude.

Building a Culture of Appreciation Together

Recognition is something we all create together. When you nominate a colleague for Brilliance in Action, send a Kudos, or cheer on a teammate at the all-staff meeting, we are building a stronger, more connected Seattle IT.